Clemson running back Will Shipley will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Wednesday. Shipley is the No. 2 running back behind Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and the No. 89 overall prospect available according to CBS Sports .

"Dear Clemson family, thank you for everything," Shipley wrote. "The decision to attend Clemson University is the best one I've ever made. My Clemson experience has provided me with lifelong benefits and friendships, a confidence to excel in anything I pursue and an appreciation for a standard of excellence. ... I have decided to enter my name into the 2024 NFL draft. I am grateful for the last three years and am excited to see what the future holds. Although I am taking the next step of my journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger!"

In his final game in a Clemson uniform, Shipley recorded 132 all-purpose yards to help the Tigers pull off a 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29. Shipley returned two kickoffs for 94 yards, rushed for 29 yards and caught two passes for nine yards, but exited the game early because of injury. He finished the 2023 season with 827 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also added 31 receptions for 244 yards and two more scores.

Shipley put together the best statical season of his career in 2022. The 5-foot-11 all-purpose back rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 38 catches for 242 yards. He finishes his college career with 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing to go with more than 600 yards receiving.

Shipley's draft stock

Shipley is one of three running backs (Henderson and Texas' Jonathon Brooks) ranked in the top 100 of the CBS Sports NFL Draft rankings. It appears he would be a likely Day 2 (or later) selection with no running backs projected to go in the first round in any of the latest mock drafts by CBS Sports. Shipley is a dynamic playmaker that has shown an ability to catch passes out of the backfield and it's possible he could end up as the first back off the board come draft time in April.

What it means for Clemson

Shipley's departure is a big loss for Clemson, but it could get much worse if running back Phil Mafah also elects to leave the for the NFL. Mafah led Clemson in carries (179), rushing yards (965) and touchdowns (13) and has yet to make a decision on his future.

The Tigers did not sign a running back in their 2024 recruiting class and coach Dabo Swinney has been hesitant to use the transfer portal since its inception. Domonique Thomas was the only other running back on the Clemson roster to rush for more than 100 yards, so it's possible he sees a larger role this fall.