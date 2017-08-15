Report: San Diego State chickenpox outbreak postpones practice
Five Aztec players now diagnosed with the condition
It's not often that an outbreak of a highly contagious virus causes the cancellation of a football practice, but that's the case at San Diego State.
According to Kirk Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune, two more Aztecs players came down with chickenpox, bringing the total to five. The new cases forced the Aztecs to cancel practice and clean the weight room and locker room.
It's only a temporary problem, coach Rocky Long said.
Offensive lineman Ryan Pope, linebacker Tyler Morris and linebacker Temerick Harper were the first three players diagnosed with the condition, according to Kenney. They were expected to be out for a week with symptoms such as blisters, high fever and fatigue.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) and is spread by touching or breathing in virus particles that come from the blisters. People with chickenpox can spread the disease from two days prior to blisters appearing through the time all blisters have formed scabs -- usually within a week.
San Diego State opens its season Sept. 2 at home against UC-Davis prior to traveling to Arizona State on Sept. 9. The Aztecs are coming off back-to-back 11-wins seasons and Mountain West championships.
