Who's Playing

UTEP @ Rice

Current Records: UTEP 4-5; Rice 4-4

What to Know

The UTEP Miners and the Rice Owls are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. UTEP and the Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Rice Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Miners were not quite the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders' equal in the second half when they met last week. UTEP fell to the Blue Raiders 24-13. QB Gavin Hardison had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 177 yards passing.

Meanwhile, the Owls entered their game against the Charlotte 49ers last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Rice suffered a grim 56-23 defeat to Charlotte. Rice was down 49-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB TJ McMahon, who passed for three TDs and 218 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground, and WR Bradley Rozner, who caught five passes for two TDs and 105 yards.

The Miners are expected to lose this next one by 4. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UTEP's opponents whenever they hit the road.

UTEP is now 4-5 while Rice sits at 4-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTEP ranks 34th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 202.9 on average. Rice is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only 206.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 38th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rice and UTEP both have three wins in their last six games.