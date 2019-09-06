Rice vs. Wake Forest: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Rice vs. Wake Forest football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-1-0; Wake Forest 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Rice 2-11-0; Wake Forest 7-6-0;
What to Know
Rice fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will square off against Wake Forest at 8 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a win while Rice will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Friday, Rice was out to avenge their 12-49 defeat to Army from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Rice came up short against Army, falling 7-14. A silver lining for Rice was the play of Nahshon Ellerbe, who rushed for 103 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.
Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons took care of business in their home opener. They skirted past Utah State 38-35. That result was just more of the same for the Demon Deacons, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 16 of 2017).
Rice's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Wake Forest's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Demon Deacons ranked 14th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 266.1 on average. Rice ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 280.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a big 19.5 point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Wake Forest 56 vs. Rice 24
-
