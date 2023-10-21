Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Nevada 0-6, San Diego State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will head out on the road to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. Nevada staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

Nevada traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They lost to UNLV at home by a decisive 45-27 margin on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Nevada has lost by exactly 18 points.

Brendon Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and also threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Dalevon Campbell, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last game, San Diego State made sure to put some points up on the board against Hawaii on Saturday. San Diego State came out on top against Hawaii by a score of 41-34. The win was a breath of fresh air for San Diego State as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

San Diego State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mekhi Shaw, who picked up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown. Shaw was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 69 yards. Deshawn McCuin made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Nevada's loss was their eighth straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 0-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.0 points per game. As for San Diego State, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Nevada is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Nevada's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs San Diego State over their last five matchups.

Nevada ended up a good deal behind San Diego State when the teams last played back in October of 2022, losing 23-7. Can Nevada avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nevada.

Oct 22, 2022 - San Diego State 23 vs. Nevada 7

Nov 13, 2021 - San Diego State 23 vs. Nevada 21

Nov 21, 2020 - Nevada 26 vs. San Diego State 21

Nov 09, 2019 - Nevada 17 vs. San Diego State 13

Oct 27, 2018 - Nevada 28 vs. San Diego State 24

Nov 18, 2017 - San Diego State 42 vs. Nevada 23

Nov 12, 2016 - San Diego State 46 vs. Nevada 16

Nov 28, 2015 - San Diego State 31 vs. Nevada 14

Injury Report for San Diego State

Injury Report for Nevada

Henry Ikahihifo: out (Transfer Portal)

Keleki Latu: out (Ankle)

Ashton Hayes: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

No Injury Information