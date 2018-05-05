Scott Frost would have 'a hard time getting behind' UCF's national title talk had he stayed

Without Scott Frost, it's likely that UCF would not have gone 13-0 last year, beaten Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and claimed a national title. So it's somewhat ironic that the man mostly responsible for UCF's title claim doesn't totally buy into it.

Frost, now at Nebraska, spoke to USA Today's George Schroeder about everything UCF has done following its 2017 season, and while he supports it and enjoys some aspects of it, he's not fully on board.

"I completely get behind their argument," Frost said. "I do think it was almost criminal how low they kept UCF in the rankings, and I think it was intentional. But at the end of the day, the playoff system is that the national champion is the team that wins the playoff.

"All I'll say is if we had stayed there, I would have had a hard time getting behind it. I think it was smart by them because it has kept UCF in the media and in the conversation. But you know, like our rings, I kind of wish my ring just said 'Undefeated Season' and 'Peach Bowl Champion.' "

Frost's statements echo those of Troy Walters, who spent the last two seasons as UCF's offensive coordinator before leaving with Frost to run the offense at Nebraska. Walters tweeted a photo of his ring a week ago, calling it his "Peach Bowl and AAC Championship ring." The fact he didn't refer to the ring as his national championship ring caught the ire of UCF fans on Twitter who were angry Walter was behind the idea while at UCF and felt he changed his mind only after leaving for Nebraska.

It'll be interesting to see how UCF fans respond to the statements of the man most responsible for their celebration.