Talking season is upon us, which means the SEC Media Days whirlwind takes center stage this week as the 2023 college football season is just around the corner. The four-day event, which kicks off on Monday inside the Nashville Grand Hyatt, will feature all 14 conference head coaches and three players per team representing their respective programs.
Five quarterbacks will make the rounds next week: Arkansas dual-threat star K.J. Jefferson, LSU Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels, Mississippi State veteran Will Rogers, South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler and Tennessee's Joe Milton III. This comes after two of the conference's biggest star quarterbacks -- Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV -- moved on to the NFL.
The list of players also includes two of the leagues top running backs: Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders.
Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds at SEC Media Days beginning on Monday.
Monday, July 17
Commissioner Greg Sankey
LSU -- Brian Kelly | QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo
Missouri-- Eli Drinkwitz | DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson
Texas A&M- Jimbo Fisher | DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn -- Hugh Freeze | TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts
Georgia -- Kirby Smart | TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran
Mississippi State -- Zach Arnett | DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo'quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers
Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea | LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama -- Nick Saban | OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner
Arkansas -- Sam Pittman | DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders
Florida -- Billy Napier | OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall
Kentucky -- Mark Stoops | OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB J.J. Weaver
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin | DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince
South Carolina - Shane Beamer | DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler
Tennessee -- Josh Heupel | QB Joe Milton III, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren