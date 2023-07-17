Talking season is upon us, which means the SEC Media Days whirlwind takes center stage this week as the 2023 college football season is just around the corner. The four-day event, which kicks off on Monday inside the Nashville Grand Hyatt, will feature all 14 conference head coaches and three players per team representing their respective programs.

Five quarterbacks will make the rounds next week: Arkansas dual-threat star K.J. Jefferson, LSU Heisman Trophy hopeful Jayden Daniels, Mississippi State veteran Will Rogers, South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler and Tennessee's Joe Milton III. This comes after two of the conference's biggest star quarterbacks -- Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV -- moved on to the NFL.

The list of players also includes two of the leagues top running backs: Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders.

Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds at SEC Media Days beginning on Monday.

Monday, July 17

Commissioner Greg Sankey

LSU -- Brian Kelly | QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo

Missouri-- Eli Drinkwitz | DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson

Texas A&M- Jimbo Fisher | DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn -- Hugh Freeze | TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts

Georgia -- Kirby Smart | TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Mississippi State -- Zach Arnett | DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo'quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers

Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea | LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama -- Nick Saban | OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner

Arkansas -- Sam Pittman | DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders

Florida -- Billy Napier | OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops | OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB J.J. Weaver

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin | DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince

South Carolina - Shane Beamer | DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler

Tennessee -- Josh Heupel | QB Joe Milton III, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren



