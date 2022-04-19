LSU has landed a commitment from transfer Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks, who will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Banks started 15 games for the Buckeyes in his career and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2020 after posting 23 tackles and six passes defended. However, he played just nine games in 2021 and recorded only eight tackles and one pass defense for a struggling Buckeyes defense after dealing with a hip injury.

Banks has an opportunity to rewrite his story under first-year coach Brian Kelly at LSU. The Tigers lost projected first round pick Derek Stingley Jr. at cornerback and have only two returning scholarship cornerbacks on the roster. Kelly has been aggressive at the position and added Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Louisiana's Mekhi Garner as transfers at the position.

Banks previously rated as the No. 221 overall recruit and No. 23 cornerback with offers from many of the nation's top programs, including LSU's previous staff in 2018. However, he opted to join an Ohio State cornerback room that has produced seven first round NFL Draft picks in the College Football Playoff era.

The Florida product entered his name into the NFL Draft pool, but opted to return to college and transfer while recovering from a knee injury. Banks should slot into a starting role at LSU right away as the Tigers try to rebound from a disappointing 11-12 mark since winning the 2019 national championship.