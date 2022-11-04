Who's Playing

Houston @ SMU

Current Records: Houston 5-3; SMU 4-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the Houston Cougars are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. SMU and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Mustangs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, winning 45-34. SMU's WR Rashee Rice was one of the most active players for the team, catching nine passes for two TDs and 180 yards. Rice hadn't helped his team much against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Houston was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Cougars took down South Florida 42-27. Houston's QB Clayton Tune did his thing and passed for four TDs and 380 yards on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tune's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Nathaniel Dell in the second quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with SMU going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Mustangs are now 4-4 while the Cougars sit at 5-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU comes into the contest boasting the ninth most passing yards per game in the nation at 325. Houston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 17th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 21 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

SMU and Houston both have three wins in their last six games.