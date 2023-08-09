As two of only four remaining members of the Pac-12, California and Stanford have been publicly exploring options as they search for some long-term stability. One potential path could involve joining the ACC. At first glance, the distance between the two Northern California schools and their potential conference opponents in the ACC looks like a logistical nightmare, but Stanford coach Troy Taylor believes a long-distance relationship with future league mates is doable.

"I'm OK with traveling," Taylor said. "Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said. "We want to be in a great conference, and we're sure that will happen. The travel, if that happens, it's fine. People used to have to come across the country in a covered wagon -- it would take them months and they'd be completely different people by the time they got there. We get on a plane for five hours, six hours, that's not the end of the world. You get drinks served to you and some snacks, and it's not that bad."

ACC schools are in the process of assessing the potential value Stanford, Cal and potentially SMU could add to the conference in the future. However, any type of expansion that would reduce the estimated $39.4 million average annual distribution to existing members is considered a "non-starter" among ACC leadership, Yahoo Sports reports.

Conference uncertainty impacting Stanford recruiting

Stanford hired Taylor from FCS-Sacramento State this past December. Despite being hamstrung by the school's high admission standards, Taylor is building one of the top recruiting classes in the 2024 cycle. Stanford is currently ranked No. 19 in the 247Sports rankings with 28 commits in Taylor's first full recruiting cycle as a Power-Five head coach.

Taylor believes the Cardinal program needs to maintain power conference status to keep recruits committed.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power Five football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

While he isn't in a position to make promises about Stanford's future conference home, Taylor is doing his best to keep his recruiting class together with communication.

"Obviously, people want to hear what's going on, and I tell them to just be patient and hopefully we'll come to some resolution," Taylor said. "I don't have any answers for them at this point, but they trust the brand of Stanford, why they chose Stanford, and we will end up at a good place. I really believe that. Wish it was in the Pac-12 and sorry to see that end, but as a coach, as a player, you move forward quickly."