The Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off Saturday in a Pac-12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Cardinal are 3-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Cardinal is 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against UCLA. The Bruins, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games.

UCLA vs. Stanford spread: UCLA -6.5

UCLA vs. Stanford over-under: 59 points

UCLA vs. Stanford money line: UCLA -270, Stanford +220

What you need to know about UCLA



The Bruins had a chance to knock off No. 15 USC in their last outing, but ultimately fell short 43-38. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for four TDs and 364 yards on 36 attempts and also rushed for 50 yards. Thompson-Robinson's 69-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich was one of the game's highlights.

UCLA enters Saturday's game against Stanford boasting the 16th-most rushing yards per game in the nation at 220.5. Running back Demetric Felton leads the way for the Bruins, having rushed for 668 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. UCLA features three running backs who have scored at least three rushing touchdowns this season.

What you need to know about Stanford

The Cardinal edged Oregon State last week 27-24. Quarterback Davis Mills passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, and also scored twice on the ground. Stanford is the 15th-worst team in the nation in passing touchdowns, throwing only four this season.

However, the Cardinal will enter Saturday's matchup against UCLA confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Stanford is 11-1 in its last 12 meetings against the Bruins. In addition, Stanford has won five consecutive road games against UCLA.

