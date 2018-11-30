Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds, picks, predictions from model on 43-23 run

Louisiana-Lafayette visits Appalachian State on Saturday in the 2018 Sun Belt Championship game. Kickoff is at noon ET from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The 7-5 Cajuns claimed the West Division after finishing the regular season on a three-game win streak, while the Mountaineers took the East Division in an impressive 9-2 campaign. Appalachian State is a 16.5-point favorite and the Over-Under is 58 in the latest Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds. Before you make any Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks for the Sun Belt Championship, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Mountaineers' offensive philosophy is run, run and run some more. They're averaging 222 rushing yards per game and four Mountaineers have rushed for at least 400 yards. Star running back Darrynton Evans is netting 6.5 yards per carry and has amassed 968 yards and eight scores. Quarterback Zac Thomas has been effective all season, tossing 18 TD passes, and he hasn't thrown a pick since October.

Appalachian State has covered 12 of its last 15 games and has a sizable homefield advantage.

But just because the Mountaineers can knock off opponents in variety of ways doesn't mean they'll cover the Sun Belt Championship spread, especially given what's at stake.

The Ragin' Cajuns also are capable of racking up points in a hurry. They average 33.7 points and 448 yards per game. Trey Ragas has rushed for 1,040 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, notching six 100-yard games, while Raymond Calais averages a stunning 9.4 yards per carry.

Quarterback Andre Nunez played hero last week against Louisiana-Monroe to propel his squad into the Sun Belt Championship Game 2018. He threw two touchdown passes and ran in another in the 31-28 win. Louisiana has covered seven of its last nine games, and the road team has covered four of the last five in this series.

