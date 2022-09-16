Who's Playing

Purdue @ Syracuse

Current Records: Purdue 1-1; Syracuse 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Purdue Boilermakers will be on the road. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Purdue got themselves on the board against the Indiana State Sycamores last week, but Indiana State never followed suit. The Boilermakers were fully in charge, breezing past the Sycamores 56 to nothing at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35 to nothing. Purdue's WR Charlie Jones was one of the most active players for the team, catching nine passes for three TDs and 133 yards.

Purdue's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Indiana State's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for 'Cuse last week. They blew past the Connecticut Huskies 48-14. With the Orange ahead 27-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their QB Garrett Shrader was on fire, passing for three TDs and 287 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 1-1 and 'Cuse to 2-0. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Orange are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.