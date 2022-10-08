The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will both be looking to remain unbeaten when they square off in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon. Kansas has been one of the top storylines in college football this season, pulling off multiple upsets during its 5-0 start. The Jayhawks will need to spring another upset against TCU, which is coming off a 55-24 blowout win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 69.

Kansas vs. TCU spread: TCU -7.5

Kansas vs. TCU over/under: 69 points

Why Kansas can cover

This line opened with TCU as a 5-point favorite, so it could be difficult to justify a bet on the Horned Frogs at -7.5. They are in a huge letdown spot following their blowout win at Oklahoma, which was the program's best victory in years. Kansas is playing its third consecutive home game and will have a raucous crowd on hand, making this a strong scheduling spot.

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown for 983 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season, while running back Devin Neal is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. TCU's two road games in 2022 are not going to compare to the atmosphere on Saturday, as neither of those games came against ranked teams. Kansas is unbeaten against the spread in its last eight games, and it has covered in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has been a road favorite twice this year, winning and covering the spread at Colorado in Week 1 and at SMU in Week 3. The Horned Frogs put the college football world on notice last week, blowing out then-No. 18 Oklahoma in a 55-24 final as 5-point underdogs. Senior quarterback Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards and two scores.

Duggan leads an offense that has scored at least 38 points in all four of its games this season, which will make things difficult for a Kansas team that was held to 14 points last week. The betting market is not ready to trust the Jayhawks just yet, which is why this spread has already moved several points. TCU has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and the spread is much smaller than normal this year.

