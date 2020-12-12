Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ TCU

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 5-3; TCU 5-4

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory.

TCU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week, winning 29-22. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. QB Max Duggan continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for one TD and 265 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 104 yards. Duggan's 71-yard touchdown toss to WR Derius Davis in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech bagged a 42-31 victory over the North Texas Mean Green last Thursday. The Bulldogs' RB Israel Tucker looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 161 yards on 37 carries.

Louisiana Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it got past North Texas' offensive line to sack QB Jason Bean four times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

This next contest looks promising for TCU, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 5-4 and the Bulldogs to 5-3. Giving up five turnovers, TCU had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Louisiana Tech can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.