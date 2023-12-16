Lane Kiffin continues to do work in the transfer portal, building out Ole Miss' roster for the future with key additions of some of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. One day after picking up a commitment from one of the portal's top edge rushers, Kiffin delivered again on Saturday with the commitment of former Tennessee edge rusher Tyler Baron.

Baron is a former four-star prospect who recorded a career-best 10.5 tackles for loss this season, good for third on the team, with 28 tackles and six sacks as well. He had many of the top programs in the country interested in his commitment as the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Baron ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the transfer portal this cycle. The Rebels that won out for his services in the end.

Baron made his commitment official on social media, posting a photo of him in the Ole Miss locker room.

Kiffin had already bolstered the Ole Miss defense this week with the addition of former Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who was the top-ranked edge rusher and No. 8 overall portal in the transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

These kind of additions show the investment that's being made in assembling a roster that's ready to maintain its spot near the top of the conference in the newly expanded SEC in 2024. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference, Ole Miss is among the teams that will be competing with the newcomers for similar spots in the conference standings. In order to address some needs and raise the talent level on the roster, Kiffin isn't just procuring the best talent available in the transfer portal but he's getting it from other SEC rosters.