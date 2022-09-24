The No. 20 Florida Gators hit the road to face the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in a SEC on CBS showdown. Florida is 2-1 this season after a win over South Florida last week. Tennessee is 3-0 following a blowout victory over Akron. Saturday's game is the first SEC matchup for Tennessee, with Florida losing its conference opener to Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Tennessee as a 10.5-point favorite for this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 63 in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -10.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 63 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -355, Florida +278

FLA: The Gators are 1-2 against the spread this season

TENN: The Volunteers are 3-0 against the spread in 2022

Why Florida can cover

Florida has Tennessee's number in recent years. The Gators are on a four-season winning streak against the Volunteers, and Florida is 16-1 against Tennessee in the last 17 meetings. In the last four matchups, Florida has scored at least 31 points in each game, and the Gators are out-scoring the Vols by an average of 23 points in those contests. Florida has created 10 turnovers in the last four matchups against Tennessee, and the Gators out-gained the Vols by more than 100 yards per game.

Florida's passing offense is off to a slow start in 2022, but the Gators are averaging 212 rushing yards per game. The Gators are also generating 6.4 yards per carry, second-best among SEC programs this season, and Florida has four players with at least 100 rushing yards in only three games. Opponents have only two sacks against Florida, and Anthony Richardson is a multi-talented, dual-threat quarterback with sky-high upside at the position. Tennessee could also be without top receiver Cedric Tillman, who left last week's game with a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for this one.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee's offense is off to a flying start, and that was evident in last week's game against Akron. The Volunteers blasted to a 63-6 victory, generating 676 yards of total offense. That was a top-five mark in school history, and Tennessee also threw for 438 yards, the most under head coach Josh Heupel. Through three games, no SEC team is averaging more total yards (553.7 per game), points (52.0 per game), or yards per pass attempt (10.9) than Tennessee, and the Volunteers are also in the top two among conference foes in passing yards (371.3 per game) and rushing touchdowns (12).

Hendon Hooker keys the offense from the quarterback position, and he is playing at a very high level. Hooker has 844 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions this season, and he completed his final 12 passes against Akron. Hooker produced 298 yards on 18 pass attempts last week, and he is also on a streak of 185 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

