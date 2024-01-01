The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (8-4) will match up against the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) on Monday in the 2024 Citrus Bowl. Tennessee leads the all-time series 2-1 over Iowa. The last matchup took place in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl when the Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes 45-28. The Vols were 6-6 against the spread this season, while Iowa went 6-7 ATS.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points is 36 via SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Iowa vs. Tennessee:

Iowa vs. Tennessee spread: Volunteers -5.5

Iowa vs. Tennessee over/under: 36 points

Iowa vs. Tennessee money line: Volunteers -222, Hawkeyes +181

TENN: Tennessee is 5-1 in its last six games played in January

IOWA: Iowa is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa's pass defense was stellar throughout the year. The Hawkeyes ranked fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense (172.2). Senior defensive back Sebastian Castro is an active defender on the back end. Castro tackles well and owns good ball skills in coverage. The Illinois native was third on the team in total tackles (61) but first in pass deflections (8) and interceptions (3).

In the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan, Castro finished with nine tackles and one pass breakup. Junior running back Leshon Williams is a big part of the offense. Williams can be a downhill runner and has very good short-area quickness. The Illinois native logged 164 carries for 804 yards and 4.9 yards per rush. He's gone over 100-plus rushing yards in three games in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers have been hit with some opt-outs such as quarterback Joe Milton III and running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. However, Tennessee has a pair of reliable playmakers on the outside to help out freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Sophomore receiver Squirrel White is a speedy weapon in the aerial attack. The Alabama native led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (764) with two scores.

In his outing against Vanderbilt, White reeled in 10 receptions for 100 yards. Senior receiver Ramel Keyton (6'3) has strong hands and consistently brings down contested catches. Keyton leads the team in receiving touchdowns (6) on 32 catches and 591 receiving yards. On Nov. 25 versus Vanderbilt, Keyton logged four receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson has averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his career and should be ready to take on the lead back responsibilities. See which team to pick here.

