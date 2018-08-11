Texas coach Tom Herman denies tipping Ohio State story about Zach Smith with strong rebuke
Herman denied reports he was the source of the Zach Smith abuse allegations
Texas coach Tom Herman has denied the report that he was the source for Brett McMurphy's reporting on Zach Smith, and McMurphy indicated the same on Saturday afternoon.
Jeff Snook, who has experience reporting on Ohio State football, recently posted a couple reports involving Smith, including an allegation that Herman, the current Longhorns coach and former Buckeyes offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer, was the one who tipped McMurphy to Smith's history of abuse allegations.
"It is absolutely untrue," Herman said, via spokesman, to the Austin-American Statesman and other outlets. "I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State."
Herman confirmed that his wife helped Courtney Smith, Zach's now-ex wife, "during a time of financial need" in March of 2017 when asked about the allegation they had contributed to paying the legal bills.
McMurphy said "unequivocally" that Herman was not his source for the reporting on Smith. Herman's wife, in a more unique fashion, also denied that she shared any information with McMurphy leading to his initial report on Smith.
