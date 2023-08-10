Five-star defensive lineman Colin Simmons committed to Texas on Thursday, providing the Longhorns with massive boost to their 2024 recruiting class. With Simmons' pledge, Texas jumped five spots to the No. 17 class in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Simmons is the first five-star prospect Steve Sarkisian and his staff have landed this cycle.

Simmons ranks as the No. 27 overall player and the No. 4 EDGE in the 247Sports rankings. The Duncanville, Texas native elected to stay in state and committed to the Longhorns over LSU and Miami. Simmons took official visits to Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, SMU and Miami before making a final decision.

Simmons is the crown jewel of the Longhorns 2024 class so far. He gives the program their third top-200 and 16th overall pledge. Four-star running back Jerrick Gibson and four-star CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell both committed to the Longhorns this summer.

Here's what 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report about Simmons.

Athletic edge defender with a speed-based game. Adequate height and above average length with a relatively lighter build, but nuclear playmaking ability. Most dangerous from a two-point stance. Flashes initial athleticism that prevents some tackles from even touching him. Displays excellent dip-and-bend flexibility and screams around the arc to get home regularly. Highly productive with almost two dozen sacks as a junior. Elite pursuit speed couples with impressive redirecting suddenness to allow for chase-down plays. Often makes the most of hand quickness and length with encouraging disengaging ability vs. much larger opponents. Capable of winning with secondary rush. Targets the ball and goes for the strip. Gets his hands up when he's not getting home and knocks down a high volume of throws.

Texas finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-5 record. The Longhorns will play their final season in the Big 12 this fall before departing for the SEC in 2024. Simmons will be part of the Longhorns program when they make the historic jump.