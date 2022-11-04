The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats will try to build on an outstanding performance when they face the No. 24 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, which was the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. Texas had an open date last week after losing to Oklahoma State two weeks ago.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.5.

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Texas -2.5

Texas vs. Kansas State over/under: 54.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State +118, Texas -140

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is coming off as strong of a performance as any team in college football, playing well in every facet of the game in its win over Oklahoma State. Quarterback Will Howard, who was filling in for injured starter Adrian Martinez, earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 21 of 37 passes for 296 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Head coach Chris Klieman has not announced his starting quarterback for Saturday's game, although he did say Martinez is "closer" to playing.

Howard was not the only Kansas State player to be recognized for a strong outing against Oklahoma State, as punter Ty Zentner was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after serving as the punter, place kicker and kickoff specialist. He hit two field goals, six extra points and placed two of his four punts inside the 20-yard line without a touchback. Kansas State's defense shut out Oklahoma State, which came into the game averaging the third-most points per game (44.7) in the FBS.

Why Texas can cover

Kansas State may never play as well as it did against Oklahoma State again, and it might be feeling overconfident heading into this matchup. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have had time to reset after having last week off. They still have a great shot at competing for the Big 12 title game, giving them plenty of motivation heading into this game.

Texas was dominant in its last trip to Kansas State, rolling to a 69-31 win against the Wildcats in 2020. Running back Bijan Robinson is among the nation's leaders with 920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, breaking the 100-yard mark in six straight games. He has racked up at least 130 rushing yards in each of his last three games, allowing Texas to control the tempo of those outings. The Longhorns have won five straight games against Kansas State and have covered the spread in six of their last nine games this season.

