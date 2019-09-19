Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 17-4

The Texas Longhorns have their sights set on a return trip to the Big 12 title game, but their 2019 conference-opener provides a major challenge as they host the high-powered Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-1) are still a viable Big 12 contender, but saw their College Football Playoff hopes take a blow in a 45-38 home loss to LSU two weeks ago. They bounced back with a 48-13 win over Rice last week. The Cowboys (3-0) overcame a one-point halftime deficit at Tulsa last week behind a dominant second half to pull away with a 40-21 victory. The Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 73 in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds. Before you lock in your Oklahoma State vs. Texas picks, make sure you see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. What's more, he has had a keen sense for the pulse of these Big 12 programs, evidenced by a stunning 17-4 record on against the spread picks involving the Cowboys or Longhorns over the past two seasons.

Last season, Nagel told SportsLine members to back an inspired Texas (+13.5) club in the Sugar Bowl against a Georgia team that was prime for a letdown after it was left out of the playoff. The Longhorns dominated from the outset and held on for an outright 28-21 victory. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked an easy winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Nagel knows the Longhorns will be determined to give a standout performance in order to avoid a devastating loss in what is bound to be a tight conference race and also help erase the memory of their loss to LSU.

They were unable to get needed defensive stops down the stretch against the Tigers, but the defense worked on shoring up its weaknesses against a limited Rice club. Texas allowed just 266 total yards and pitched a shutout until late in the fourth quarter. On offense, Texas is led by rugged dual-threat quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who remains a darkhorse Heisman candidate. Through three games, he has completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 956 yards with 11 touchdowns against zero interceptions. He also has added 121 rushing yards and a score.

Still, the Longhorns are far from a sure thing to cover the Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread against an OSU club that comes in with three straight victories in the series.

Coach Mike Gundy's spread offense, filled with misdirection and deception, has given the Longhorns fits in recent meetings. In last year's 38-35 home victory as 3.5-point underdogs, they racked up 502 yards of total offense on their way to 31 first-half points.

With running back Justice Hill in the NFL and the loss of several other playmakers, many observers expected a rebuilding year for the Cowboys. Instead, they are among the top 10 nationally in almost every major offensive category. Sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard leads in the country in rushing yards at 521 and is coming off a career-best 256 yards on 32 carries against Tulsa.

