UCF vs. Pitt odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 run

Fifteenth-ranked Central Florida looks to continue to feast on non-conference opponents when it takes on Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Knights (3-0) have crushed their competition through the first three weeks of the season, outscoring them by a margin of 155-41, an average of 51.7 to 13.7. The Panthers (1-2), meanwhile, will look to rebound from last week's 17-10 setback at No. 13 Penn State. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and this will be the second year in a row these teams have met after UCF came away with a 45-14 win last September. Central Florida is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest UCF vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Central Florida vs. Pittsburgh picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Central Florida has played at an elite level under second-year Coach Josh Heupel, going 15-1, with the only loss coming against LSU in last year's Fiesta Bowl. Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel has made a major first impression. Last week against Stanford, he completed 22-of-30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-27 victory. For the season, he has 719 yards and nine touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 206.6.

Junior running back Greg McCrae has been the perfect complement. He leads the Knights in rushing, carrying 35 times for 258 yards and three TDs. He has at least one touchdown in his last nine games.

But just because Central Florida has put up big numbers so far this season does not guarantee it will cover the UCF vs. Pitt spread on Saturday.

That's because the Panthers also have several powerful weapons. The biggest may be at quarterback, where junior Kenny Pickett continues to play at a high level, completing 82-of-129 passes for 878 yards and two TDs. He has started Pittsburgh's last 18 games, including the season finale in 2017 as a true freshman.

Defensively, Pitt is led in part by sophomore defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, who has been a beast for opposing offenses to defend against. Twyman has 12 tackles, including seven solo, with a team-high 4.5 sacks. For his career, he already has five sacks and 28 tackles, including 13 solo.

