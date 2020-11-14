Who's Playing

Temple @ UCF

Current Records: Temple 1-4; UCF 4-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Knights and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bounce House. UCF struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45 points per game.

UCF made easy work of the Houston Cougars two weeks ago and carried off a 44-21 win. The oddsmakers were on UCF's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Temple might have drawn first blood against the SMU Mustangs last week, but it was SMU who got the last laugh. The Owls suffered a grim 47-23 defeat to the Mustangs. Temple was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. No one had a standout game offensively for Temple, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Tayvon Ruley, WR Randle Jones, and TE Aaron Jarman. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 75-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

This next game looks promising for UCF, who are favored by a full 25.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UCF's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Allowing an average of 38.80 points per game, Temple hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida

Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as a 28.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last five games against Temple.