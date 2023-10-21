Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: South Florida 3-4, UConn 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

UConn will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the South Florida Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. UConn will be strutting in after a victory while South Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

UConn's seven-game losing streak dating back to last season finally came to an end two weeks ago. They came out on top against Rice by a score of 38-31. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:33 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Ta'Quan Roberson, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Joly, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for South Florida, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against FAU, falling 56-14. South Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

South Florida's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nay'Quan Wright, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and Byrum Brown who threw for 179 yards and a touchdown.

UConn's win bumped their record up to 1-5. As for South Florida, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 1-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against UConn in the last 8 years.

Oct 05, 2019 - South Florida 48 vs. UConn 22

Oct 20, 2018 - South Florida 38 vs. UConn 30

Nov 04, 2017 - South Florida 37 vs. UConn 20

Oct 15, 2016 - South Florida 42 vs. UConn 27

Oct 17, 2015 - South Florida 28 vs. UConn 20

Injury Report for UConn

Joe Fagnano: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Alex Honig: doubtful (Kneecap)

Louis Hansen: questionable (Concussion)

Injury Report for South Florida