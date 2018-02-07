USC football recruiting: Warren G's son, five-star CB Olaijah Griffin, commits

Like other blue-chip recruits in the 2018 class, five-star cornerback Olaijah Griffin waited until National Signing Day to make his choice. And it was good news for USC.

Griffin just so happens to be the son of rapper Warren G, one of the pioneers of West Coast hip hop. He ranks as the No. 3 corner and No. 3 player in California, and ranks as the 28th overall player for the 2018 class.

"All the attention went to my dad," Griffin told the Los Angeles Times. "Now people are recognizing what I can do, and it's a great feeling."

Griffin was choosing between Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and the Trojans, all of which he visited in the past couple of months. He was previously committed to UCLA before decommitting at the end of December. Though 247Sports Crystal Ball had Griffin at 96 percent to USC on signing day, Tennessee was still in the running leading up to the decision.

What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for National Signing Day. Plus, use the code SIGN2018 to get 30 days completely free on any plan they offer!