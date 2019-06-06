USC quarterback Matt Fink not transferring to Illinois, will remain with Trojans

Southern California quarterback Matt Fink apparently had his foot out the door. His name was in the transfer portal and he was reportedly close to committing to Lovie Smith and Illinois. But Thursday Fink put the speculation to rest with an announcement that he would be remaining with the Trojans.

"Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me and gave me an opportunity to continue my career elsewhere," Fink wrote in an Instagram post. "But after a long month of soul searching, I have decided that my football future will continue here at USC with this special 'Band of Brothers,'"

Throughout this process, Fink has been one of the many players to put his name in the transfer portal while keeping an open mind about remaining with their current program. Fink's reaffirmed commitment to USC follows a similar decision from wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who put his name in the transfer portal and even visited Auburn, among others, before announcing his return to USC on Monday.

Fink was the backup to JT Daniels in 2018, and he received praise from those around the program for his performance during spring practice as new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell installed his version of the Air Raid offense. Now with Fink back, USC has a deep quarterback room with Daniels, Fink, Jack Sears and freshman Kedon Slovis.

Fink has appeared in seven games over the last two seasons, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 106 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. His best opportunity to contribute in 2018 came after Daniels suffered a concussion against Utah, but in the worst of turns for Fink and USC the now-redshirt junior quarterback left that same game with broken ribs.