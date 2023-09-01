The No. 6 USC Trojans will aim for another blowout victory when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday night. USC opened the season with a 56-28 win over San Jose State last week, scoring at least 14 points in each of the final three quarters. Nevada is opening its second season under head coach Ken Wilson after going 2-10 last year. These teams have not played since 1929, with USC owning a 5-0 lead in the all-time series.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are favored by 38 points in the latest USC vs. Nevada odds, while the over/under is 66.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nevada vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

USC vs. Nevada spread: USC -38

USC vs. Nevada over/under: 66.5 points

USC vs. Nevada money line: USC: -10000, Nevada: +1850

Why USC can cover

USC got its offense rolling last week against San Jose State, putting up 56 points in a blowout win. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with 12 different wide receivers. Senior wide receiver Tahj Washington caught two passes for a team-high 85 yards, while freshman wideout Zachariah Branch added four catches for 58 yards.

The Trojans averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns on the ground, with senior running back Austin Jones accounting for two of the scores. They are facing an overmatched Nevada team that finished 2-10 last year and went winless in conference play. The Wolf Pack only covered the spread twice in their final 10 games in 2022, and they are riding a five-game road losing streak.

Why Nevada can cover

USC was unable to cover the spread as a 31.5-point favorite last week, allowing San Jose State to hang around for the entire first half. The Trojans gave up 28 points and 396 yards of offense, with 198 on the ground and 198 through the air. Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis has experience against USC, facing the Trojans as a member of Colorado in the Pac-12.

Lewis started 12 games for Colorado in 2021, racking up 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions, adding two rushing scores. He lost the starting job last year, giving Nevada an experienced quarterback via the transfer portal. The Wolf Pack also added running backs Sean Dollars from Oregon and Ashton Hayes from Cal. See which team to pick here.

