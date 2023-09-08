The No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) travel to match up against the Baylor Bears (0-1) in a non-conference outing on Saturday afternoon. The Utes redeemed themselves in this season opener after they fell to Florida in 2022. On Aug. 31, Utah defeated the Gators 24-11. Meanwhile, Baylor needs to secure a win to get back on track. In Week 1, the Bears were upset by Texas State 42-31. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (MCL) is out, while Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (ACL) is questionable.

Kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco is set for noon ET. The Utes are 8-point favorites in the Utah vs. Baylor odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Baylor vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Baylor spread: Utes -8

Utah vs. Baylor over/under: 47 points

Utah vs. Baylor money line: Utes -337, Bears +264

UTAH: Covered as a 5.5-point favorite in Week 1 vs. Florida

BAY: Lost outright as a 27.5-point and -3923 money-line favorite in Week 1 vs. Texas State

Why Utah can cover

Junior quarterback Bryson Barnes is an accurate and efficient passer who can fill in nicely if Rising can't go. In the season-opening win over Florida, the Utah native went 12-of-18 with 159 yards and one passing score. Junior receiver Money Parks has impressive speed and hands to stretch the field vertically.

Parks reeled in a 70-yard touchdown against the Gators, flashing his deep speed. Freshman quarterback Nate Johnson comes onto the field and changes the pace. Johnson can thrive on read options and in open space due to his agility and elusiveness. On Aug. 31, the California native was first on the team in rushing yards (45) along with one touchdown.

Why Baylor can cover

Junior running back Dominic Richardson is the main option in the rushing attack for the Bears. Richardson (6'1, 206 pounds) has the size to break arm tackles and pick up extra yards. The Oklahoma native owns nimble feet and sound contact balance. On Aug. 2 versus Texas State, Richardson amassed 16 carries for 79 yards.

Senior tight end Drake Dabney is a very athletic pass-catcher within this offense. Dabney isn't afraid to go across the middle and has the quickness to torch opposing defenders. In Week 1, the Texas native led the team in receptions (6), receiving yards (101), and receiving touchdowns (2). Junior receiver Monaray Baldwin provides the Bears with a speedy downfield threat. Against Texas State, Baldwin had two catches for 47 yards.

