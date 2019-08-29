Utah vs. BYU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 49-29 run

Team strengths will be put to the test on Thursday when Utah's vaunted defensive line will battle BYU's strong but young offensive line in a season-opener between arch-rivals at Provo. The Utes feature one of college football's most talented defensive lines, which includes possible NFL draft picks Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini. Tasked with slowing them down will be BYU standouts James Empey, Tristen Hoge and Brady Christensen, among a host of others. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both defenses finished in the top 20 last season, which could mean scoring will be at a premium. Utah is favored by six in the latest Utah vs. BYU odds after the line moved as low as five, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Utah vs. BYU picks of your own.

The model knows that besides the guys up front, Utah's defense also returns one of its top DBs, junior Jaylon Johnson (6-0, 195). The first-team all-Pac-12 cornerback is also in contention for All-America honors. He started all 14 games in 2018 and led Utah with four interceptions, tied for third in the conference. He was second in the Pac-12 and eighth in the country with 126 interception return yards.

Offensively, the Utes get a boost with the return of junior wideout Britain Covey, Utah's leading receiver as a freshman and sophomore. He is also a two-time all-Pac-12 returner and has two career 100-yard receiving games. Last season, he caught 60 passes for 637 yards (10.6 average) and one touchdown.

But just because the Utes lead the all-time series does not guarantee they will cover the BYU vs. Utah spread on Thursday.

That's because BYU has a history of success as well, winning games at a .575 clip, 44th best among all Division I programs. The Cougars have also won five straight season-openers.

The Cougars are led by sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who completed 120-of-182 passes for 1,578 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a 157.2 QB rating and has been named to the 2019 CFPA National Performers of the Year Watch List. Also powering the Cougars' offense is sophomore running back Lopini Katoa, who led BYU in rushing last season with 423 yards and eight touchdowns. His longest run of the season was a 50-yarder against New Mexico State. He finished that game with 155 yards and four touchdowns on 19 attempts.

