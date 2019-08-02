UTEP reinstates QB Kai Locksley to team following arrest in June on multiple charges
Locksley is the son of new Maryland coach Mike Locksley
UTEP announced on Friday that quarterback Kai Locksley has been reinstated to the team following a June arrest. Locksley, a senior, was arrested on four charges, including a DWI. The other three charges were possession of marijuana less than two ounces, making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.
In a joint statement, athletic director Jim Senter and coach Dana Dimel said that Locksley will be rejoining the team in time for the start of preseason camp despite an ongoing legal process. According to the original complaint affidavit, Locksley shouted at a group of people that he "had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals" during the night of his arrest.
"While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported," Senter said. "Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team."
"While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him," Dimel said. "We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we're hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate."
Locksley played in nine games for the Miners last season, starting eight and totaling 937 yards passing with three touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also added six rushing touchdowns. He came to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he was the Spalding Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 2017. Prior to his time at the JUCO level, Locksley was at Texas under former coach Charlie Strong.
