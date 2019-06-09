UTEP QB, son of Mike Locksley, suspended after arrest on multiple charges, including DWI
Locksley was also booked on a pot and unlawful weapon charges
No news is good news in the offseason. Unfortunately for UTEP, quarterback Kai Locksley has made the news for all the wrong reasons. The senior was arrested Saturday and booked on four charges: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Locksley posted bail of $2,900 after being held overnight in the El Paso County Jail, according to jail records. He has been indefinitely suspended from the team in the meantime.
"We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. "While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."
Locksley played in nine games for the Miners last season, starting eight and totaling 937 yards passing with three touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also added six rushing touchdowns and was considered to be the frontrunner to start this upcoming season. He came to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he was the Spalding Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 2017. Prior to his time at the JUCO level, Locksley was at Texas under former coach Charlie Strong.
He is the son of first-year Maryland coach Mike Locksley.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA upholds decision on TE Luke Ford
Ford was originally denied immediate eligibility to play for the Illini in April
-
2019 Pac-12 championship odds, picks
A healthy Khalil Tate is enough to at least give the Wildcats a long, hard look
-
Frank Gore's son commits to FAU
There's another Frank Gore coming through the ranks
-
QB Matt Fink will return to USC
Fink announced on Instagram that he's going to be staying with Southern Cal
-
SEC coaches weigh in on Oklahoma drill
Long a staple of football workouts, the Oklahoma drill may not be a part of practice much...
-
Three WVU safeties in transfer portal
The Mountaineers defense could be taking a big hit