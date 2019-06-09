UTEP QB, son of Mike Locksley, suspended after arrest on multiple charges, including DWI

No news is good news in the offseason. Unfortunately for UTEP, quarterback Kai Locksley has made the news for all the wrong reasons. The senior was arrested Saturday and booked on four charges: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Locksley posted bail of $2,900 after being held overnight in the El Paso County Jail, according to jail records. He has been indefinitely suspended from the team in the meantime.

"We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. "While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

Locksley played in nine games for the Miners last season, starting eight and totaling 937 yards passing with three touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also added six rushing touchdowns and was considered to be the frontrunner to start this upcoming season. He came to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he was the Spalding Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 2017. Prior to his time at the JUCO level, Locksley was at Texas under former coach Charlie Strong.

He is the son of first-year Maryland coach Mike Locksley.