The Virginia Tech Hokies will try to stay unbeaten when they host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Virginia Tech opened the season with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion last week, using a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to cover the spread. Purdue came up short as a 4-point favorite against Fresno State, falling in a 39-35 final. Virginia Tech notched a 51-24 win over Purdue in the lone meeting between these teams, which came in 2015.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. The Hokies are favored by 3 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is set at 46 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Virginia Tech and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Virginia Tech vs. Purdue:

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue spread: Virginia Tech -3

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue over/under: 46 points

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue money line: Virginia Tech -141, Purdue +119

Why Virginia Tech can cover



Virginia Tech got off to a strong start in Week 1, covering the 16.5-point spread in its 36-17 win over Old Dominion. The Hokies are led by redshirt senior quarterback Grant Wells, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns last week. Wells is facing a Purdue defense that allowed 371 passing yards in its loss to Fresno State.

He formed immediate chemistry with senior wide receivers Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane, who combined for more than 140 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Wells also showcased his mobility with 27 rushing yards and another touchdown. The Hokies have won their last five Week 2 games, while Purdue has only covered the spread once in its last five games dating back to last season.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue was ultimately unable to get past Fresno State in a shootout, but new quarterback Hudson Card put together a quality debut. The former Texas starter racked up 254 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the offense to 35 points. Sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks finished with 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions.

Card gives the Boilermakers a dual-threat quarterback of its own, rushing for 29 yards against Fresno State. Virginia Tech struggled to get its rushing attack going against Old Dominion, with junior Bhayshul Tuten averaging less than three yards per carry on 19 attempts. The Boilermakers have covered the spread in four of their last five road games, and Virginia Tech only has two wins in its last nine outings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Purdue vs. Virginia Tech picks

