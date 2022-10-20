The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will attempt to break a two-game losing streak against the Virginia Cavaliers when the rebuilding ACC football clubs meet Thursday night. Virginia has won four of the past five meetings in the rivalry and two straight, including last season's 48-40 victory in Charlottesville. Now, the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3) need a win to help salvage a potentially lost season that has seen them drop three straight. The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1) are trending in the opposite direction and are looking for their third consecutive victory following upsets over Pittsburgh and Duke. Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (leg) is questionable.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are 3-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Georgia Tech vs. Virginia picks and college football predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Georgia Tech and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Georgia Tech vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech point spread: Georgia Tech -3

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech over-under total: 47 points

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech -160, Virginia +135

UVA: The Cavaliers are 13-4 against the spread coming off their bye week

GT: The home team is 15-5-1 ATS in the past 21 meetings in this series

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech picks: See pick at SportsLine

Why Georgia Tech can cover



Although it's relatively common for teams to see a short-term surge in their performance following the dismissal of a coach, the Yellow Jackets have responded to Brent Key in a manner that suggests Key could be the premier candidate for the permanent job.

Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins following a 1-3 start that saw the Yellow Jackets lose to Ole Miss and UCF by a combined score of 69-10 while appearing disinterested on the field. This immediately changed when the interim title was handed to Key, a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman who has long been considered a rising prospect in the coaching ranks.

The 44-year-old Key went about establishing a winning culture that included discontinuing various traditions and catch phrases under Collins that the players didn't like, while also working toward opening the lines of communication with players. Following the win over Duke, Key told the media he had seen a major transformation in the team's self-belief system.

"We went from trying not to lose and now we're learning how to win," Key said. "That's a valuable lesson that these guys can take to the next game."

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have looked little short of dreadful in their first year under Elliott, the longtime former Clemson offensive assistant who was considered a strong prospect for a Power Five coaching job. The Cavaliers returned one of the most experienced teams in the ACC but instead have been consistently felled by mental mistakes and what appears to be lack of preparation.

The good news is, they still have enough talent to potentially turn things around and bowl eligibility isn't out of the question with a strong finish. Elliott told the media this week that the time spent during the bye was filled with team meetings that emphasized a sense of urgency and cleaning up mental mistakes, such as the ACC-worst 15 turnovers they have committed.

Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong has struggled this season but showed signs of improvement in Virginia's 34-17 loss to Louisville. He completed 70.6% of his passes for 313 yards with a touchdown. He added an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who will win Virginia vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.