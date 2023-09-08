Who's Playing

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0, Washington State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will head out on the road to face off against the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

A well-balanced attack led Wisconsin over Buffalo in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Wisconsin enjoyed a cozy 38-17 victory over Buffalo. Wisconsin pushed the score to 28-10 by the end of the third, a deficit Buffalo had littlechance of recovering from.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to RB Chez Mellusi, who rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and RB Braelon Allen, who rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Mellusi's most impressive was a 89 yard score in the third quarter. Securing the other side of the line was LB Jordan Turner, who stumped the offense to the tune of seven tackles.

Meanwhile, Washington State had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They took down Colorado State 50-24. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington State had established a 26 point advantage.

QB Cameron Ward had a dynamite game for Washington State, throwing for 451 yards and three touchdowns on 49 attempts. Ward wound up with a passer rating of 173. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from WR Lincoln Victor, who posted 168 receiving yards.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Wisconsin going off as just a 6 point favorite. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Wisconsin and Washington State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup last September, but Wisconsin came up empty-handed after a 17-14 defeat. Can Wisconsin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 6-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.