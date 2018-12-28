Washington State vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2018 Alamo Bowl picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 4-0

A top-25 battle is in store at the 2018 Alamo Bowl when No. 13 Washington State takes on No. 24 Iowa State on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Tex. The Cyclones (8-4) come into this matchup with seven wins in their last eight games, helping coach Matt Campbell land a contract extension through 2024. The Cougars (10-2) have the better record and the superior ranking, but a crushing loss to rival Washington in the regular season finale was a huge setback. The Cougars are -2.5 in the latest Washington State vs. Iowa State odds, down from an opening of -6, while the total is set at 57.5 points. Before making any Washington State vs. Iowa Sate picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2018 Alamo Bowl predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh has taken Iowa State's strong defense into account. In the offensively-dominated Big 12, the Cyclones gave up just 351 yards per game, ranking second in the conference. For context, TCU (344.4 yards per game) is the only other team in the Big 12 that gave up an average of under 400 yards per game.

The Cyclones also finished the regular season second in the Big 12 in pass defense, giving up just under 230 yards per game through the air. Considering they faced quarterbacks like Will Grier, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, and Sam Ehlinger this season, that number looks even more impressive. Iowa State is 4-2 against the spread as an underdog this season.

With quarterback Gardner Minshew (433 of 613, 4,477 yards, 36 TDs) leading an elite passing attack, Washington State was tops in the Pac-12 in total offense (461.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (38.3 points per game) during the 2018 season. And when all was clicking, the Cougars put up some eye-popping numbers, like when they scored 69 points against Arizona, 56 against Oregon State and 41 against a tough Stanford defense.

Oddsmakers regularly underestimated Washington State through the year, as the team went 9-2 against the spread. A letdown in the Apple Cup against Washington was the only thing that kept WSU from playing for a Pac-12 title and a trip to the Rose Bowl. And Washington State boasts a point differential of plus-13.5 this season, compared to plus-4.5 for Iowa State.

