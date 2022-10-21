The California Golden Bears and the Washington Huskies are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are 3-3 overall and coming off a 20-13 overtime loss to Colorado while Washington is 5-2 overall and enters off a 49-39 win over Arizona. The Huskies won this matchup in 2021, a 31-24 home victory over Cal. Washington is 3-3 against the spread, while the Bears are 2-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 7.5 points in the latest California vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

California vs. Washington spread: California +7.5

California vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

What you need to know about Washington

In last week's shootout winner over Arizona, QB Michael Penix Jr. set a career high with 516 yards passing in addition to four touchdown passes. The Huskies moved the ball with ease and Penix's offense seemingly couldn't be stopped in the second half. On the season, he leads the nation with 2,560 yards passing and his 20 touchdown passes rank fifth. His primary target on Saturday was Rome Odunze, who caught nine passes for 169 yards and two scores.

Washington has a slew of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball including the team's leading rusher, Wayne Taulapapa (80-424-4) and his backfield mate, Cameron Davis (55-283-9). Washington's wide receivers Odunze (44-693-6), Jalen McMillan (37-530-5), and Ja'Lynn Polk (20-381-4) have been as productive as any trio of receivers in the country.

What you need to know about California

Quite simply, Cal lost to Colorado because their run game failed them against one of the worst defenses in the country. Leading rusher Jaydn Ott managed only 47 yards on 16 carries and as a team, the Golden Bears totaled 35 yards on 22 attempts. Quarterback Jack Plummer was productive throwing for 262 yards and a score and the Cal defense forced three turnovers in the losing effort.

Getting Ott going against the Huskies should be a priority for California as winning the time of possession battle and keeping Penix and his offensive weapons off the field is a must to keep the game close. If Cal is to move the ball through the air, receivers Jeremiah Hunter (30-448-2) and J. Michael Sturdivant (29-341-3) will be used to attack the Huskies' secondary, which surrendered 400 yards passing to Arizona last week.

