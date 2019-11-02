Washington vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. No. 9 Utah (away)

Current Records: Washington 5-3; Utah 7-1

Washington will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah at 4 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday. Washington won both of their matches against Utah last season (21-7 and 10-3) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 35-31 to Oregon. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 24 carries, and QB Jacob Eason, who passed for 289 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, Utah was fully in charge last week, breezing past California 35 to nothing. RB Zack Moss had a stellar game for Utah as he rushed for 115 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. QB Tyler Huntley's longest connection was to Moss for 69 yards in the first quarter. Moss ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Utah's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington enters the matchup with only three interceptions, good for 13th best in the nation. But the Utes are even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.96

The Utes are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Washington have won four out of their last five games against Utah.