Watch Clemson vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Clemson vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Clemson (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Current Records: Clemson 12-0; Virginia 9-3
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Clemson and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Clemson skips in on 12 wins and Virginia on four.
When you finish with 358 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 38-3 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Clemson ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Virginia had a touchdown and change to spare in a 39-30 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. QB Bryce Perkins had a dynamite game for the Cavaliers; he picked up 164 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 311 passing yards. Perkins put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers' defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of LB Noah Taylor.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-0 and the Cavaliers to 9-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 14 on the season. As for the Cavaliers, they enter the contest with 43 sacks, good for sixth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
