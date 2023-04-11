Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named Colorado football coach in December, and he finally got around meeting Ralphie the Buffalo this week. Let's just say it was an experience that he'll never forget.

Sanders' nickname, Prime Time, was earned because he knows how to put on a show under pressure. However, meeting Ralphie seemed to be a lot scarier than playing in front of a full football stadium. As soon as the coach got inside Ralphie's trailer, he decided to ease back and carefully examine his team's mascot while he learned about how she likes to eat her favorite food out of people's hands.

Sanders asked for gloves and admitted that hearing the word "careful" didn't help him feel comfortable. He gathered up the courage to feed Ralphie a snack. She happily ate it and the coach was able to make another observation.

"Lord, the tongue is like a brick," Coach Prime said.

Then came the real test. One of the program's football traditions is Ralphie running onto the field before every game. Sanders hasn't coached a game yet, so this was the perfect opportunity for him to see the live mascot in person.

Buffaloes fans are hopeful the two of them get more used to each other by the fall season. Colorado finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 overall record. Sanders, who coached at Jackson State for the past three seasons , is looking to turn the program around. He was the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Long before that, the eight-time Pro Bowler played 14 seasons in the NFL and earned two Super Bowl rings as part of a Hall of Fame career.

Colorado's Black & Gold Day is set for April 22. The Buffaloes first game with Sanders at the helm of the program will be on the road when Colorado takes on TCU on Sep. 2.