Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Illinois 2-1-0; Nebraska 2-1-0

What to Know

Illinois is 1-3 against Nebraska since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Illinois and Nebraska at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Fighting Illini now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored Illinois last week, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Illinois as they fell 34-31 to E. Michigan. A silver lining for Illinois was the play of Reggie Corbin, who rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Nebraska. They took their game with ease, bagging a 44-8 win over N. Illinois. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 30-5.

Nebraska's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini rank ninth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season. Less enviably, the Cornhuskers are stumbling into the contest with the 15th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 294 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 13-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Nebraska have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.