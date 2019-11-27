Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Illinois 6-5; Northwestern 2-8
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Northwestern might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The matchup between the Wildcats and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 38-22. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of QB Andrew Marty, who rushed for 52 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Illinois came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 19-10. No one had a big game offensively for Illinois, but they got one touchdown from QB Brandon Peters.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are second worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only five on the season. The Fighting Illini have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 333.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 44
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 16
- Nov 25, 2017 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 7
- Nov 26, 2016 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 21
- Nov 28, 2015 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...