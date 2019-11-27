Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Current Records: Illinois 6-5; Northwestern 2-8

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Northwestern might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The matchup between the Wildcats and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 38-22. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of QB Andrew Marty, who rushed for 52 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Illinois came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 19-10. No one had a big game offensively for Illinois, but they got one touchdown from QB Brandon Peters.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are second worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only five on the season. The Fighting Illini have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 333.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last five years.