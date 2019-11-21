Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Syracuse (away)
Current Records: Louisville 6-4; Syracuse 4-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Louisville Cardinals are heading back home. U of L and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Last week, U of L had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-20 victory over the NC State Wolfpack. U of L QB Malik Cunningham was slinging it as he passed for 242 yards and four TDs on 20 attempts. Cunningham's 74-yard touchdown toss to WR Chatarius Atwell in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Duke Blue Devils 49-6. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Orange had established a 35-6 advantage.
Syracuse's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Duke's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
U of L is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
U of L suffered a grim 54-23 defeat to 'Cuse when the two teams last met in last November. Maybe the Cardinals will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Orange.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Nov 09, 2018 - Syracuse 54 vs. Louisville 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Louisville 56 vs. Syracuse 10
- Sep 09, 2016 - Louisville 62 vs. Syracuse 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Louisville 41 vs. Syracuse 17
-
