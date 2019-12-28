WATCH: LSU QB Joe Burrow makes another miracle throw before being leveled against Oklahoma
Burrow may have just added a retroactive Heisman Trophy moment to his resume
There are a lot of things about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow that can be tangibly explained. He's a great quarterback because he's accurate, smart, athletic and a good decision-maker. Those are all things that can be seen and understood. Then sometimes Burrow does things that defy all logic and all anyone can do is shrug their shoulders and maybe have a laugh. This is one of those times.
Burrow pulled yet another magic throw out of his Houdini helmet in the first quarter of the Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. Under pressure and rolling to his right, Burrow hit Terrace Marshall Jr. for a monster first down that, frankly, had no business being completed. Burrow was rocked as he threw and Marshall had to re-establish himself inbounds and beat his defender to make a spectacular catch.
Here's the video of said pitch and catch. You will need to watch it several times over.
The throw actually resembles a similar pass Burrow threw in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. It was a pass that defined his Heisman Trophy campaign. A few weeks after winning the award, it's good to see Burrow out there trying to top that throw backyard football style.
