Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Marshall
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-3; Marshall 2-2
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Marshall came up short against the Troy Trojans last week, falling 16-7. Marshall's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 29 carries.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb has to be hurting after a devastating 45-14 loss at the hands of the Mercer Bears last week. The Runnin' Bulldogs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
The Thundering Herd are now 2-2 while Gardner-Webb sits at 1-3. Marshall is 0-1 after losses this year, Gardner-Webb 0-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.