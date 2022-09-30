Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Marshall

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-3; Marshall 2-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Marshall came up short against the Troy Trojans last week, falling 16-7. Marshall's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 29 carries.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb has to be hurting after a devastating 45-14 loss at the hands of the Mercer Bears last week. The Runnin' Bulldogs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

The Thundering Herd are now 2-2 while Gardner-Webb sits at 1-3. Marshall is 0-1 after losses this year, Gardner-Webb 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.