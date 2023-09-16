Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard field goal to upset No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, ending a thrilling back-and-forth affair in dramatic fashion. The field goal set a record for the longest in history by an active SEC kicker and marked the Tigers' first win over Kansas State since 2010 and first win over a team ranked within the top 15 of the AP Top 25 since 2018.

The Tigers got the ball back at the 18-yard line with just 1:25 remaining after a Kansas State drive sputtered at midfield. Quarterback Brady Cook connected on four quick passes to take the Tigers to the edge of field goal range. A delay of game penalty pushed Missouri back to the 44-yard-line, but Mevis -- nicknamed the "Thicker Kicker" for his 245-point frame -- nailed the second-longest longest field goal in Missouri history to pull off a signature victory.

On a day where Missouri's rushing offense was shut down, Cook was masterful. The junior threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns and added another rushing score on a sensational day. Star receiver Luther Burden III caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with two going to fullback Ben Sinnott. The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a false set set KSU behind the chains and forced a punt. Kansas State never got the ball back.

Mevis ranks as one of the great kickers in SEC history. The senior from Warsaw, Indiana, has connected on 66 of 80 field goals, including several of more than 50 yards. However, the 61-yard bomb sits as the highlight of his career so far.