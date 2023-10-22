Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Northwestern 3-4, Nebraska 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. After each having a week off, the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 21st at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Two weeks ago, Northwestern had just enough and edged Howard out 23-20. The overall outcome was as expected, but Howard made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Northwestern can attribute much of their success to Brendan Sullivan, who threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Nebraska earned a 20-7 win over Illinois two weeks ago. The win was just what Nebraska needed coming off of a 45-7 defeat in their prior contest.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Heinrich Haarberg and Anthony Grant.

The win got Northwestern back to even at 3-3. As for Nebraska, the victory also got them back to even at 3-3.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog.

Northwestern skirted past Nebraska 31-28 in their previous meeting back in August of 2022. Does Northwestern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Nebraska turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.