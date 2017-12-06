WATCH: O.J. Simpson breaks down the Heisman race, brags about voting this year
The Juice tells TMZ he cast a vote for this year's trophy winner
Just months after his oft-publicized prison sentence came to an end (and his house became a haven for 2017 trick-or-treaters), O.J. Simpson is back in the spotlight, and it's because he's got a say in this season's voting for the Heisman Trophy.
It's been almost five decades since the former USC star captured teh annual honor himself, but "The Juice" told TMZ Sports this week that his infamous off-field issues -- a nine-year sentence for robbery and the murder trials of 1994 -- never stripped him of his ability to cast a vote for the award. (All Heisman winners are granted the opportunity to vote for future winners.)
In fact, Simpson said he's already cast his support for one of this year's Heisman candidates.
"I've already put my vote in," Simpson said. "I thought it would be [Lamar] Jackson, [Sam] Darnold from USC and [Saquon] Barkley, who I love from Penn State. You know, we got Baker Mayfield, we got this guy [Bryce] Love, from Stanford. So who knows? They're all worthy. We'll see next week."
Simpson won the Heisman Trophy while playing for USC in 1968. His trophy was later auctioned along with other valuables in order to pay the family of Ron Goldman, who was murdered with Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown, in 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the the crime in the Trial of the Century but later, in 1999, was ordered to compensate the family after being found liable for the wrongful death and battery of Goldman.
