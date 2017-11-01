O.J. Simpson's house was very popular with trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Question of the day: Would you be cool with your kids going trick-or-treating at the house of a man who is fresh out of prison and also the face of one of this generation's most famous (double) murder trials?

It turns out many parents were, as O.J. Simpson's house was a smash hit this Halloween!

The former Bills running back, who was released on parole at the beginning of October after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping, wore his own jersey as he greeted costumed children outside his house in Las Vegas. It's unclear whether he handed out candy, but he did take some selfies, sign some autographs and mingle with the youth. It seemed like a jolly ol' time with the Juice.

2017 hasn't been weird enough, so here's OJ (in his own jersey) dapping up trick-or-treaters, taking selfies, signing footballs. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/uIi4Bftef7 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 1, 2017

I'm genuinely curious about how much those youngsters know & have been told about Simpson since he moved into their neighborhood. Maybe it's actually a good thing for Simpson to be active in the community as he transitions back to life on the outside. He seems happy. The kids seem happy. That's a good thing, I guess.

With that being said, I'm disappointed in his very lazy and uninspiring Halloween costume. At least, I think that's a costume? It might be more fun to just assume that O.J. wears his own jersey around all the time.