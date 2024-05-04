The 2024 Kentucky Derby distance is 1 1/4 miles, so a horse needs more than speed to win "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." A horse like West Saratoga could be one of the top 2024 Kentucky Derby sleepers at Churchill Downs. The horse has the slowest consensus speed figure among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses at 89, but stamina also matters to win this race. West Saratoga has already competed in 10 races in his career, second-most in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. He's among the biggest longshots at 50-1 in the current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, despite having a graded stakes win at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, last September. The favorite, Fierceness (5-2), has the top consensus speed figure in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, while Mystik Dan, a 20-1 longshot, has the second-best speed figure.

Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.



One surprise: Weir is fading Fierceness, even though he is the top favorite. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, there's plenty to like about Fierceness. However, it's important to note that it took quite a few starters for Pletcher to win the Kentucky Derby twice. He has sent 64 starters to the Kentucky Derby and has a 3.1% win rate. Eleven other trainers have exactly two Kentucky Derby wins, but they've had an average of just 8.3 starters over their careers.

Pletcher's last win came in 2017, and just one of his 16 Kentucky Derby starters since then has even hit the board. Seven of those starters finished in the bottom five of the field, and the average finish of his 16 starters over that span is just 12.4. That's slightly worse than owner Mike Repole's average finish, as his seven previous Kentucky Derby starters had an average finish of 12.1. Thus, the connection history of Fierceness is a cause for concern, which is a big reason why Demling is fading the favorite in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Weir is high on the chances of Japanese invader Forever Young, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. The Japanese-bred horse enters the Kentucky Derby 2024 on a five race winning streak, and is one of two horses to enter with a perfect record. Forever Young is trained by Yoshito Yahagi, a legend on the Japanese horse racing scene. He's trained some of Japan's best horses, including 2020 Japanese Triple Crown winner Contrail.

"Forever Young is versatile and might be able to lay closer than some expect in this spot. The estimated figures for his 3-year-old races are right in line with the top 3-year-old figures among the American horses, except for Fierceness. There is no reason to believe a horse coming from Dubai can't win this race, and he may be the best UAE Derby shipper to attempt this. He looks live and will be interesting at double-digit odds," Weir told SportsLine. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Moreover, Weir is high on a big double-digit longshot who "could be ready for his best."

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions